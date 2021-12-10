Pakistan’s First Ever Plastic Road is Now Functional

The Minister of Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, inaugurated Pakistan’s first plastic road project in Islamabad on Monday.

The carpeted road has been made from bitumen mixed with plastic and stretches for one km on Ataturk Avenue.

Minister Ahmad lauded the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Amer Ali Ahmed, for the concept and said that more environment-friendly plastic roads will be made in the federal capital and other cities.

The plastic road has been constructed by Coca-Cola in collaboration with the National Incubation Center (NIC) and the CDA and used 10 tons of plastic bottles. The objective of the project is the protection of Pakistan’s environment, and if implemented on a large scale, it has the potential to improve development and the environment.

Prior to it, the CDA had successfully conducted a trial of the plastic road in F-9 Park.

CDA Chairman said Islamabad produces nearly 700 tons of waste every day, which includes around 150 tons of plastic waste. “In the future, we will use plastic waste for the good purpose of using for roads. This step will not only help CDA reduce [the] cost of the roads but above all, it will help to reduce pollution,” he added.

Dr. Mohammad Irfan Khan, a Professor of Environmental Sciences at the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), told the media that plastic roads are imperative to reduce dust which is an air pollutant. “We have the worst air quality so plastic roads will be helpful to reduce dust so air quality can be improved. Whereas, plastic waste has badly hit streams, rivers, and other water sources. It also affects soil fertility. I would say, the government should carpet the maximum number of roads under plastic mixed bitumen to control dust pollution,” he said.

CDA Director Omer Sagheer revealed the formula for the new road — 10 kg plastic per 42 kg bitumen. He remarked that these roads have better marshal stability value than bitumen roads, besides good penetration value and durability.

However, the idea is not a novel one. Coca-Cola stated that plastic is used to make roads worldwide, and such roads are very durable.

The Vice President of Coca-Cola Pakistan declared that this road belongs to all Pakistanis and everyone who cares about the environment.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by environment-friendly people and students who also took part in a ceremonial walk in connection with the inauguration.