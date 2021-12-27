Rawalpindi Police to Take Strict Measures Against One-Wheeling on New Year’s Eve

In a bid to control rash driving and fatal one-wheeling stunts performed by youngsters on the new year night, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has announced to take strict action against such activities.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Taimoor Khan, has stated that various arrangements were made to curb such fatal activities, ensuring safe traveling and protecting the younger generation, as one-wheeling is a known cause for various deaths and serious injuries that occur to riders in the country.

CTO Taimoor Khan said that strict actions would be taken against those involved in one-wheeling or performing car stunts. CTP has also created a special squad in this regard that will be arresting such drivers, especially on the new year night along with getting their vehicles seized.

Traffic accidents are increasing rapidly around the world with a considerable number of casualties. The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that about 1.3 million people die each year as a result of road incidents occurring worldwide, leaving 20 million to 50 million people suffering from serious injuries that can potentially become disabilities.