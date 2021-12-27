Islamabad Launches a Special Operation Against Rickshaws

A special crackdown on auto-rickshaw drivers and overloaded vehicles has been launched by the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) for entering the premises of Islamabad, mainly in rural areas.

In the current month, about 4,114 overloaded vehicles and 410 rickshaw drivers were fined while 87 rickshaws were confiscated at various police stations.

SSP Traffic, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, has advised the zonal DSPs to take strict legal action against illegal rickshaw pullers and overloaded vehicles.

To ensure the smooth flow of traffic illegal rickshaws and overloaded vehicles will not be allowed to enter the premises of the capital under any circumstances for the provision of an integrated traffic system for the citizens, Rai Mazhar Iqbal said.

As per the directives of IGP Islamabad, Muhammad Ahsan Younis, to protect the citizens from accidents and considering the road safety rules, Islamabad Traffic Police has launched this crackdown on rickshaws entering Islamabad’s premises to avoid road incidents.

SSP traffic issued special instructions to zonal DSPs for taking strict legal action on a daily basis. Two teams have been created for the crackdown on rickshaw drivers in the rural areas including Shehzad Town and Bhara Kahu area.