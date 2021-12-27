Sindh to Launch Rescue 1122 Service Soon

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, while talking to media in Larkana, revealed that a rescue service like Punjab’s ‘Rescue 1122’ will be launching soon.

“Rescue 1122 style service would be launched in Sindh soon”, the chief minister said. He announced that ambulance, firefighting, and other emergency services will be also included in the upcoming rescue service.

Plan for Sindh’s Upcoming Rescue 1122 Service

The ‘Sindh Rescue 1122’ service would initially launch in Karachi and extend gradually to the remaining areas.

Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah stated that 31 rescue service stations would be built in the first phase at various locations in Karachi along with fire tenders, ambulances, and a skilled team to tackle emergencies.

The department will be run by different institutions, as the ambulances will be run by Aman foundation and firefighting operations will be administered by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

Seven teams will be formed for the urban search and rescue operations in addition to two dedicated teams for Karachi and each division of the province. About 62 people will be included in the urban rescue team to follow international standards.

Six stations for the urban rescue team will be established in Karachi, while expert swimmers will be deployed at two stations that are going to be established near the beach to tackle drowning incidents. The unified rescue service project will be operational within one and a half years after the funding from World Bank (WB) gets approved by Pakistan’s government.

For the past several years the emergency service in Pakistan has been sluggish as it lacked the addition of infrastructural reforms for improvement. However, with the launching of Sindh’s Rescue 1122 service, the citizens will be able to expect an urgent response in case of emergencies.