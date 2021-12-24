Green Line Bus Service to Start Operations From Tomorrow

Limited operations for the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit Service will be starting from tomorrow (25 December). The bus service will operate for just four hours during the daytime, beginning from 8 AM to 12 PM. It is expected to become fully operational from 10 January 2022.

The Green Line bus project was inaugurated on 10 December by Prime Minister Imran Khan and launched back in 2016 in the tenure of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) government. After suffering long delays in the past, the project is finally ready to offer its service to the locals.

The spokesperson of the Sindh Infrastructure Development Co. Ltd (SIDCL) said, “Initially, during the service’s trial phase, 25 out of 80 hybrid energy buses will ply their designated route in the megacity”.

According to the SIDCL spokesperson, the service will be made fully operational from 10 January 2022 and the fare of each ticket of this bus service ranges from Rs. 15 to Rs. 55.

The citizens will now be able to take the bus to get to the desired stations which are built every two kilometers apart throughout the route. The spokesperson stated that 11 out of the 22 BRT stations will still remain open to locals during this phase.

Although the project has been completed, the government will operate it on a trial basis for 16 hours daily (6 AM to 10 PM) starting from 10 January 2022.

The bus service can be availed from 11 stations mentioned below:

Surjani Numaish Haideri Board Office Jumma Bazar Power House Sanitary Market Abdullah Chowk Nagan Chowrangi Do Minute Chowrangi Nazimabad Number One

The Green Line bus service is intended to offer relief by ensuring an affordable mode of commute to the citizens of Karachi.