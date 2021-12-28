Internet Services Finally Restored in KP’s Kurram District

The data services have been restored in district Kurram in pursuance of the government’s vision of providing internet services across the country. The service restoration has been made after the forum concerned reviewed the security situation.

It is pertinent to mention that data services have been restored in six out of seven districts of erstwhile FATA [Fedreally Administered Tribal Areas].

The Universal Service Fund (USF), which falls under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, awarded a contract to Jazz in April 2021 to develop broadband services in district Kurram.

USF received security clearance from the army, which controls most of the area, on May 20 and began deploying a physical blueprint to construct broadband infrastructure in the region.

The restoration of data services will help the residents fulfill their educational, health, commerce, and communication needs. Access to the internet will keep the youth engaged in positive activities and they will be able to attend online lessons.