Moto Razr is Coming Back With Better Specs and Design

2021 has been a crazy year for foldable phones, after Samsung we saw several other companies like Huawei and Oppo jumping onto the bandwagon of foldable smartphones and Lenovo was no exception when it came to renewing foldable Motorola Razr smartphones.

According to a Weibo post discovered by Android Authority, a third-generation Motorola Razr is currently under development. Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo’s Mobile Business Group in China, shared on the Chinese microblogging website – Weibo, that the company is silently working towards the addition of a brand new and upgraded iteration to its iconic foldable lineup.

The statement hints that this upcoming smartphone will feature an enhanced user interface with a better user experience, a bigger display, and most importantly a more advanced chip with superior processing power under the hood. All of this will be supported by an overall design revamp over the previous foldable Razr smartphone. The leaks further suggest that the smartphone will feature Star hinge technology to make the folding mechanism more reliable and durable.

However, this time around with the third-generation Motorola Razr, the company does need to come up with impressive upgrades over its rather mediocre predecessors, in order to rise above the current competition in the market especially 2021’s very impressive Samsung Z Flip 3.

The post further reveals that this upcoming smartphone will first make its way to the Chinese market, however, as of yet there’s no information as to when this smartphone will be launched to the international market.

We’ll be keeping our eyes out for more details of this upcoming smartphone to see if it’s truly a notable upgrade or just another iteration in a long line of stereotypical foldables that have been forgotten. The smartphone is expected to release somewhere in 2022. They do say that the third time’s a charm, so will it work out this time? We’re yet to find out.