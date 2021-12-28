Railways Ministry Demands Rs. 35 Billion Under PSDP for FY22

The Ministry of Railways has put forward a demand for allocating Rs. 35 billion in the fiscal year 2022-23 under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for its ongoing and new projects.

Advertisement

The Minister briefed the Senate Standing Committee on Railways and presented before it the Ministry’s demand for allocation of Rs. 35 billion, under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), in the fiscal year 2022-23 for its ongoing and new development projects.

The Senate panel held its meeting with Senator Muhammad Qasim in the chair on Tuesday.

ALSO READ Japanese Consul General Praises Karachi’s Green Line Bus Service

Shedding light on the details of tentative PSDP allocation for the next fiscal year budget, the Minister informed the committee of the measures taken by Pakistan Railways in the last 10 months. He urged the committee to fully support the mentioned PSDP funding for the Ministry so that the railways could be revived in Pakistan.

The committee discussed in detail the proposed PSDP plan and future strategies of Pakistan Railways. It also ratified Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman as a member of the Railway Advisory Committee.

Swati stressed the need for an enhanced role by the provinces. If the provinces play their part, the sector can be revolutionized, as it can promote business and trade opportunities far and wide, he underlined. He highlighted that historical railway routes and stations needed to be revived to flourish tourism.

Advertisement

The committee was also informed of plans to develop the Pakistan-Afghanistan transit trade route.

Discussing the Rs. 220 billion Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) Project, Swati informed the committee that the project, once completed, would revolutionize domestic travel in the metropolis. He said the seed money had been arranged and that completion of the project would take 36 months.

Shedding light on the future plans of Pakistan Railways, the committee was informed that Pakistan Railways would dynamically pursue the expansion of routes and take these beyond borders. It was further apprised of the planning to develop a Chaman-Kandahar route and a Havelian-Kashghar route to promote international trade.

Swati said Pakistan Railways was running a freight train from Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul and was also planning to launch a passenger train in near future on the route.

He urged the Government of Balochistan to provide Rs. 15 billion for the restoration of Quetta-Taftan track remaining to be spent by the federal government. He said it would help put the provincial government on the path of progress and prosperity. He said the Balochistan government would show responsibility for the cargo train on the track between Chaman and Taftan, adding that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was restoring the old Peshawar-Torkham track.

The panel lauded the efforts of the Ministry despite lack of funds, assuring it of its complete support.

Advertisement

Deputy Chairman Senate Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi asked the Ministry of Railways to introduce fast trains. He said that freight trains would help reduce the deficit of Pakistan Railways. He said that there were around $4000 billion of cargo business in the country and that only 30-35% of the total, if earned, would change the financial status of Pakistan Railways.

Azam Swati also informed the committee that the state enterprise was controlled by a mafia as a tender for more than 1,500 trains was being awarded to one man.

ALSO READ Govt Starts Auction of 17 Federal Properties

The Minister offered the members of the Senate and the National Assembly committees to visit seven railway stations upgraded by Pakistan Railways. The committee was also informed that Rs. 403 million were earmarked under the head of security for the ML-1 project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The panel lauded the efforts of the Ministry despite lack of funds, assuring it of its complete support.

The meeting was also attended by Senator Dost Muhammad Khan, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, and senior officers of the Ministry of Railways along with other officials concerned.