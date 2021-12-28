Japanese Consul General Praises Karachi’s Green Line Bus Service

Japan’s Consul General, Toshikazu Isumora, on Tuesday, traveled in the newly inaugurated Green Line Bus Service in Karachi.

“These bus services are common in Japan, however, we are delighted to witness modern transport facility in Karachi,” he said, adding that he would love to visit the Green Line bus service again once it was fully functional.

The Consul General made these remarks while speaking to the media during his visit to the Numaish stop of the bus service. Other officials of the Consulate were also present on the occasion.

Consul General Japan, Mr. Toshikazu Isomura takes a ride on Green Line bus, the much-awaited mass transit facility in Karachi. pic.twitter.com/1GuNzUPAU4 — Fazil Jamili (@faziljamili) December 28, 2021

Toshikazu accepted no special protocol and stood in the queue with other people to get the ticket. He also traveled with common passengers to review the services, before disembarking at the Golimar stop.

Launched in 2016, the Green Line project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on 10 December, however, it became operational on 25 December this year.

The spokesperson of the Sindh Infrastructure Development Co. Ltd (SIDCL) said, “Initially, during the service’s trial phase, 25 out of 80 hybrid energy buses will ply their designated route in the megacity”.

The service will be made fully operational from 10 January 2022 and the fare of each ticket of this bus service ranges from Rs. 15 to Rs. 55, the spokesperson added.