You Can Now Get a Master’s Degree in Happiness in Pakistan

To enable people to live happier and healthier lives, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore has introduced a two-year Master’s degree in happiness.

Advertisement

According to details, the new degree program has been launched by the UHS Center for Happiness and Well-Being and renowned psychologists, physical trainers, and doctors are included in its faculty.

ALSO READ Pakistan Will Export Surplus Rice to New International Markets

The degree is being offered initially at UHS’ Kala Shah Kaku campus only. However, UHS has planned to start offering the Master’s degree of Happiness in other campuses in the coming months.

Speaking in this regard, Vice-Chancellor (VC) UHS Dr. Javed Akram said that happiness has an important place in the lives of the people and it helps to tackle the negativity in society.

ALSO READ Islamabad to Get a State of the Art Blood Transfusion Center

Sadly, society has restricted the definition of happiness with certain events such as weddings, birthdays, sports. However, in reality, happiness refers to many other things.

He added that the UHS Master’s of Happiness degree program has been designed in a way to help people find happiness in everyday tasks and live healthier and successful lives.