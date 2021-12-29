Airlink to Make QMobile Phones and Accessories

Airlink Communication Limited, continuing to widen its customer base through being a distribution partner of various smartphone brands, has entered a multifaceted collaboration to produce the mobile devices and accessories of a local brand, QMobile.

According to the notification issued to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Airlink Communication is joining hands with Digicom Trading Limited for the production and distribution of mobile devices and their accessories in Pakistan under the brand name of QMobile, MSmart, QTab, and MAXX.

Airlink Communication is one of the leading smartphones manufacturers, retailers, and distributors in Pakistan, having official rights of various renowned mobile brands, including iPhone, Samsung, Huawei, Mi, TCL, Alcatel, Tecno, and iTel for the distribution of mobile phones and accessories in Pakistan.

The company revealed the acquisition of distribution rights for Realme smartphones in Pakistan yesterday, and now, it has signed a partnership with another local company to produce and distribute mobile devices and accessories for a local brand.

Having claimed nearly 25 percent market share, the company operates fourteen retail outlets, five of which are located in Karachi, five in Lahore, two in Bahawalpur, and one each in Hyderabad and Multan. It has a countrywide distribution network consisting of 16 regional hubs linked to over 1,000 wholesalers and over 4,000 retailers to facilitate the nationwide sales of mobile phones and accessories.

On the other hand, Airlink has set up a state-of-the-art smartphone assembly plant in Lahore. The company has already secured contracts with international brands, which include iTel, Tecno, TCL, and Alcatel.

The company has established eight production, two quality, and four packaging lines, with technological assistance from TCL and Transsion Holdings Company. The facility will have an estimated production capacity of 500,000-800,000 units per month for smartphones and feature phones.

With a strong presence in the market through a distribution network and assembling facility of mobile devices, the company is growing its business at a staggering pace, establishing itself as a significant market player.