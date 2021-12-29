Foodpanda Announces Grand Entry Into HBL PSL 2022 With Islamabad United

foodpanda Pakistan has announced its collaboration with the most successful franchise and two-time champions Islamabad United, led by Shadab Khan and owned by Ali Naqvi. foodpanda has been named the Official Q-Commerce Partner of Islamabad United.

This is the first time that ISLU will play in foodpanda pink kits for all their away matches and it’s the first time any team has changed the color of their kit for a strategic partnership.

Syed Waqas Azhar, Director Marketing at foodpanda Pakistan, said, “The strategic partnership between the giants foodpanda and ISLU seeks to combine two of the nation’s biggest passion points, food, and cricket.”

He also said, “With this collaboration, we intend to leverage our combined audiences to create an unforgettable impact, and set the tone for the 2022 cricket season. Celebrating the love for cricket and the love for food is a partnership which will surely be a massive success.”

Speaking of the collaboration, team owner ISLU, Ali Naqvi, said, “We are pleased to partner with one of the most renowned online platforms in Pakistan.”

“Their reach across Pakistan is unparalleled and their values of professionalism and excellence are ones that we share. Thus, it’s obviously a natural partnership for us,” he further added.

Islamabad United is the most successful franchise in HBL PSL history. Being the only team to win multiple titles and owning the highest win percentage in league history, the franchise believes in bringing change to Pakistani sports. ISLU has been able to introduce international standards of practice and a commitment to continuous growth and progress.

Since the start of the HBL PSL, no franchise has inducted more players into the Pakistan national team than ISLU.

foodpanda Pakistan is the country’s leading online delivery marketplace, offering a convenient app and web-based platform to order food, groceries, and essential items nationwide.

With over 20,000 restaurants, home chefs, shops, and pandamart stores across more than 40 cities, foodpanda aims to generate business growth and create employment opportunities for Pakistanis all over the country.