Renowned Indian Commentator Names Two Pakistanis in His 2021 T20I XI

Two Pakistani players have made it into the 2021 T20I XI compiled by the renowned cricket commentator, Harsha Bhogle. Harsha has picked wicketkeeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, and fast bowler, Shaheen Afridi, in the 2021 T20I XI.

Pakistan skipper, Babar Azam, has missed out on Harsha’s T20I XI for 2021 by a close margin despite strong performances this year. Harsha said that he was uncertain as to whether to pick Rizwan or Babar because both had similar statistics in T20Is this year.

For the tiebreaker, he compared the strike rates of both players during the powerplays and got his answer as Rizwan outperformed Babar in this aspect of the game.

There weren’t any doubts in Harsha’s mind when it came to choosing the spearhead of the pace attack of the 2021 T20I XI as he picked Shaheen Afridi straightaway.

Speaking in this regard, Harsha said that he has picked Rizwan and Shaheen because they both had an unforgettable year as they put up magnificent displays throughout 2021.

Besides the Pakistani pair, Harsha has also picked two players each from England, Australia, and West Indies while one player each from Afghanistan, India, and South Africa.

Here is Harsha Bhogle’s complete T20I XI for 2021: