Car Sales Increased by a Massive 61% From July-November 2021 Over Last Year

The recent rise of the auto sector in Pakistan has been a hot topic among analysts and car enthusiasts due to the amazing sales and production numbers recorded this year.

As per the recent report published by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), car sales have increased by a massive 61.89 percent between July and November of 2021 on a Year-Over-Year (YOY) basis.

The latest data suggests that up to 90,303 cars were sold in the said period as compared to 55,779 units sold during the same time last year. Likewise, the car sales jumped by 28.84 percent in November 2021 on a YOY basis, recording 15,351 units sold in November 2021, compared to 11,914 units during the same time last year.

The breakup of some of the more popular vehicle sales is as follows:

Popular Vehicles Sales b/w July and November 2020 Sales b/w July and November 2021 % Change Honda Civic and City 10,429 13,215 26.71 Toyota Corolla 6,632 12,723 91.84 Suzuki Swift 924 495 -46.42 Toyota Yaris 11,405 11,252 -1.34 Suzuki Cultus 5,596 13,105 134.185 Suzuki Wagon R 4,539 8,768 93.17 Suzuki Alto 13,267 23,193 74.82 Suzuki Bolan 2,987 5,201 74.12 Hyundai Tucson 819 1,091 33.21 Honda BR-V 1,473 1,625 10.31 Toyota Fortuner 978 3,197 226.89 Toyota Hilux 3,123 4,686 50.05 Isuzu D-Max 121 40 -66.94

It is believed that following the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) and the government’s efforts to curb the sales of CBU luxury vehicles, it is likely that the overall vehicle sales would take a hit in the coming days.

However, with the incentives provided to locally produced vehicles — especially smaller ones — the sales and production figures could be compensated from the “economy car” end of the spectrum. With these developments afoot, it will be interesting to see how the Pakistani car industry fares in the coming days.