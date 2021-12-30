Pakistan’s First Ever Locally Assembled Peugeot 2008 SUV Rolls Out

Peugeot Pakistan seems to be on a fast track to making its hotly anticipated debut, as a recent video from social media shows the first batch of its 2008 SUVs rolling off the local assembly line at Port Qasim, Karachi.

Peugeot will make its debut in Pakistan in partnership with Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) — the same company that reintroduced Kia Motors. The latter was launched back in 2019 and has been the most successful new entrant in the Pakistani car industry.

Since the recent spotting of a wrapped Peugeot 2008 SUV in Pakistan, whispers of its impending launch have been ongoing for the past few months. After the latest videos of the SUVs’ lining-off ceremony, Peugeot seems all set for a debut early next year.

About Peugeot 2008

Peugeot 2008 is a subcompact crossover SUV that will go up against the likes of Kia Stonic, MG ZS, Proton X50, and DFSK Glory 500 SUV. As per the official website, it will feature a 1.2-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 131 hp and 220 Nm of torque which is sent to the front wheels via a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The 2008 consists of several high-tech features such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, blind-spot detection, hill-start assist, lane-keeping assist, electronic stability programming (ESP), drowsiness detection, road sign, and speed limit recognition and recommendation, 180-degree camera, overhead vehicle view, etc.

There are currently no details of the vehicle’s price for the Pakistani market but it is believed that LMC will position the Peugeot brand as a high-end alternative to Kia, which implies that 2008 could be priced anywhere between Rs. 4.3 million and Rs. 4.8 million.

Although this is a steep price tag, given the features, looks, and performance of the Peugeot SUV, it is likely to become one of the most popular vehicles among the high-end car buyers across Pakistan.