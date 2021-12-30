These Compact Cars Are Launching in Pakistan in 2022

The Automotive Development Policy (ADP) 2016-21 has allowed for some significant changes in the Pakistani car industry, including an increase in the number of automakers. This increase has also offered more choices to car buyers, which has led to growth in competition.

After the ADP expired, the government replaced it with the Automotive Industry Development and Export Policy (AIDEP) 2021-26, which aims to promote local production of vehicles, especially those with an engine displacement of up to 1000cc, and electric vehicles (EVs). With the government’s vision to expand the car industry, automakers have sprung into action and are preparing to launch several vehicles in 2022.

Although none of the vehicles in this list are in the ‘less than 1000cc’ category, they are all A and B-segment vehicles in the subcompact class. For the laymen, these two car segments include vehicles like the Suzuki Cultus or Kia Stonic.

Also, none of the automakers have confirmed launch dates for their vehicles but they are expected to be launched next year.

Here are the compact cars that will be launched in 2021.

Proton X50

Proton has finally started to gain momentum in Pakistan after a long period of dormancy due to the devastating wave of COVID-19 in Malaysia last year. Although its current lineup of the X70 SUV and the Saga sedan is yet to gain popularity in the local market, the company has stated that it intends to launch the X50 SUV in Pakistan soon.

X50 is a sub-compact crossover SUV that will go up against Kia Stonic, MG ZS, DFSK Glory 500, and other B-segment crossovers in Pakistan.

The vehicle debuted in the Malaysian market earlier this year with two powertrain options. The base powerplant is a 1.5-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 148 horsepower (hp) and 225 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, and the top variant gets a 1.5-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes a hefty 177 hp and 250 Nm of torque. All this power is sent to the front wheels only via a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

Despite being an entry-level crossover SUV, the X50 has several modern features, including six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), traction control, hill hold assist, hill descent control, a 360° camera, parking sensors, forward collision warning, and autonomous braking among other amenities.

Although the price and launch date of the vehicle is unknown, it is expected to be launched in Pakistan next year at a starting price of around Rs. 3.8 million, same as Kia Stonic.

DFSK Glory 500

Subcompact crossover SUVs are becoming fairly popular in Pakistan and DFSK will capitalize on it with the Glory 500.

This is a B-Segment subcompact crossover SUV that will rival MG ZS, Kia Stonic, Proton X50, and other subcompact crossover SUVs.

A few months ago, test units of Glory 500 were also spotted on the roads of Pakistan. It is expected to be launched here with a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 118 hp and 147 Nm of torque. This power is sent to only the front wheels via a CVT automatic gearbox.

As a modern SUV, Glory 500 features voice command, automatic headlights, an electronic parking brake, brake hold assist, a panoramic sunroof, a floating 7-inch touchscreen, a multi-function steering wheel, dual airbags, an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) technology, and vehicle reverse assist, among other options.

Like other subcompact SUVs, Glory 500 is also likely to be offered in Pakistan in 2022 within the price range of Rs. 3.6 million to Rs. 4 million, meaning that it will compete directly with Kia Stonic and MG ZS.

GAC GS3

In his discussion with ProPakistani a few months ago, CEO of SUPERPAK Engineering (PVT.) LTD. (the company partnering with GAC in Pakistan) Mukhtar Ahmad stated that the company will be importing CBU units of the GS 3 crossover SUV next month.

It is a subcompact crossover SUV that will go up against Kia Stonic, MG ZS, and DFSK Glory 500.

GS3 SUV has two engines options in the international market: a turbocharged 1.3-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 134 hp and 202 Nm of torque, and a naturally-aspirated 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 114 hp and 150 Nm of torque. The latter is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission, while the former can be had with the 6-speed automatic only.

GS3 is a modern, first-generation product that is equipped with a number of features such as active headrests, airbags, blind-spot warning, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), 360° camera, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and traction control.

The teasers for the GS3 have been ongoing for the last few days and it is expected that the vehicle will be launched soon at a starting price of around Rs. 4 million.

Peugeot 2008

Pakistani assembled Peugeot 2008 has just rolled off the factory line in Port Qasim, Karachi, confirming that the car is definitely launching soon.

Peugeot 2008 is a subcompact crossover SUV that will go up against the likes of Kia Stonic, MG ZS, Proton X50, and DFSK Glory 500 SUV. As per information on the official website, it will feature a 1.2-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 131 hp and 220 Nm of torque which is sent to the front wheels via a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

As the latest generation vehicle, 2008 consists of several safety features such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, blind-spot detection, hill-start assist, lane-keeping assist, electronic stability programming (ESP), drowsiness detection, road sign, and speed limit recognition and recommendation, 180-degree camera, overhead vehicle view, etc.

There are currently no details of the vehicle’s price but it is believed that Lucky Motors Corporation seeks to appeal to high-end car buyers which means that 2008 could be priced anywhere between Rs. 4.3 million and Rs. 4.8 million.

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro

Chery recently displayed its Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro units at an exclusive event in Karachi. Of them, only Tiggo 4 Pro had a Right-Hand Drive layout, which implies that it could be the first to be launched in Pakistan.

Tiggo 4 Pro is a subcompact crossover SUV that is pitted against MG ZS, Kia Stonic, Hyundai Kona, Toyota C-HR, Honda Vezel, and other SUVs in the same class.

It comes with different engine options in the international market, including a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 121 hp and 180 Nm of torque, and a 1.5-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 145 hp and 210 Nm of torque.

Like its competitors, the Tiggo 4 Pro also has impressive features including ESP, hill-start assist, rear parking sensors, TPMS, six airbags, a modern infotainment unit, automatic climate control, and a digital driver’s display.

During his discussion with ProPakistani, the General Manager of Chery Pakistan Felix Hu stated that the company intends to introduce its vehicles as locally assembled products. This suggests that Tiggo 4 Pro could be priced in the same bracket as Kia Stonic (between Rs. 3.6 million and Rs. 3.8 million).

BAIC Vehicles

BAIC is one of the most eagerly anticipated car brands that are yet to start operating at full capacity in Pakistan. The company has been the center of attention of car enthusiasts ever since its reveal at the 2020 PAPS Auto Show, where it showcased the following vehicles:

D20

The D20 is a subcompact car that competes with Suzuki Swift and Proton Saga with its hatchback and sedan variants respectively. It is offered in the international market with 1.3-liter and 1.5-liter engines that make 100 hp and 113 hp respectively.

The 1.3-liter variant will be offered with a 5-speed manual transmission and the 1.5-liter one will be offered with a choice between a manual or 4-speed automatic transmission. However, the powertrain that the Pakistani market will get is unconfirmed.

In terms of features and amenities, D20 is equipped with dual airbags, daytime running lights, parking sensors, a smart infotainment system, ABS with EBD technology, ISO FIX child-seat anchor, immobilizer system, electronic throttle, electronic headlight leveling, and a few other features.

Pricing details are unknown for now but it is expected that the hatchback will have a starting price of around Rs. 2.1 million and the sedan will start around Rs. 2.3 million.

X25

Ever since its reveal at the 2020 PAPS Auto Show, BAIC X25 has been one of the most anticipated vehicles. It is a subcompact SUV that will compete against the likes of Kia Stonic and DFSK Glory 500.

X25 is likely to feature a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter 4-cylinder engine mated to a 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission that is capable of putting out 116 hp and 148 Nm of torque.

In terms of technology and safety, the car has a trope similar to its competitors as it also features parking assist, smart infotainment, dual airbags, automatic climate control, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, and traction and stability control, among other amenities.

Sazgar BAIC is reportedly looking to offer X25 as a locally assembled product as well, which means that it could be a competitively priced vehicle whose price may start at around Rs. 3.5 million.

MG 3

It is ironic that MG Pakistan’s key stakeholder, Javed Afridi, keeps talking about cars that we really want to buy but his claims seldom materialize. One such car is the MG 3 — a sub-compact family hatchback that rivals the likes of Suzuki Swift, KIA Rio, Toyota Vitz, and other small hatchbacks.

It is offered with two engine options in the international market: a 1.5-liter, naturally aspirated, 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 105 hp and 137 Nm of torque; and another 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 109 hp and 150 Nm of torque. The former comes with a 5-speed manual transmission and the latter has a 4-speed automatic transmission.

It has several modern features as well, including a smart infotainment system with Sat-Nav, rear parking sensors, a reverse camera with dynamic guidelines, multi-media controls on the steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, an AC with a dust and pollen filter, a four-speaker premium sound system, USB/AUX connectivity, six airbags, and various driver-assist modes.

MG 3 has won the hearts of many with its attractive looks, performance numbers, list of features, and more importantly, the possibility of a pocket-friendly price tag. Afridi has also created a lot of buzz about the car by teasing that it could be offered at less than Rs. 2 million.

However, like a few other promises from Afridi, neither the launch date nor the price of the vehicle in Pakistan is confirmed.

Suzuki Swift

After over a decade, Pak-Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has finally laid Old Yeller (the 2nd Generation Suzuki Swift) to rest hopefully to introduce the latest generation Suzuki Swift.

Swift is a subcompact family hatchback that needs no introduction and competes against the likes of Toyota Vitz, Proton Saga, and the awaited BAIC D20.

It is likely to be offered in Pakistan with a naturally aspirated 1.2 liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 90 hp and 113 Nm of torque. It may be offered with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AGS automatic transmission.

The new Swift also has basic features such as dual airbags, a smart infotainment system, parking sensors, a reverse camera, multi-media controls on the steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, AC digital climate control, and a few various driver-assist modes.

Reports suggest that PSMC plans to launch the 4th generation Swift in either the third or fourth quarter of 2022 at a starting price of around Rs. 2.5 million. Although this is a hefty price tag, the popularity of the car is sure to guarantee sales from the get-go.