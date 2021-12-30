IT Ministry to Conduct Feasibility Study for Establishment of Start-Up Fund

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has invited firms to conduct a feasibility study for the establishment of the Jiddat Investment and Support Fund (JISF) to address the market failure in the supply of early and growth-stage investment capital for innovative science and technology-based high tech startups.

According to ministry officials, the fund is being created to improve the access of early-stage venture financing to startups, thereby strengthening Pakistan’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

They said that a consulting firm will conduct a comprehensive analysis of all macro and micro factors that may influence the need for the establishment of the JISF. The study will analyze the key factors, including economic, social, political, financial, legal, regulatory, and other relevant conditions such as supply and demand analysis that may impact and contribute to the successful operation of the fund.

The officials added that the study will include a comprehensive analysis of global best practices to identify the successful international models that have created sustainable and large-scale impact for startups. The consultant is expected to project the future demands of seed and growth capital requirements for Pakistani startups in the coming decade, with the identification of key bottlenecks and gaps that startups face while accessing such capital.

Similarly, a comprehensive analysis of the supply side will also be conducted to identify local and international key institutions, resources, and channels that are available to startups for the fulfillment of their funding requirements. A gap in the demand and supply side will also be performed.

While analyzing the existing national and international seed funding models, the consulting firm will propose the most appropriate model to fund the startup ecosystem in Pakistan. The consultant will also propose a comprehensive governance structure for the fund.