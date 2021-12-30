SBP Reserves Plunge by $298 Million

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell week-over-week by $298 million (1.64 percent).

Advertisement

According to the central bank’s weekly report released on Thursday, the country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves went down on December 24, 2021 to $24.2 billion. SBP’s reserves fell by $298.4 million to $17.855 billion during the week under review, compared to $18.153 billion on December 17.

Total liquid foreign #reserves held by the country stood at US$ 24.27 billion as of December 24, 2021. For details: https://t.co/WpSgomnd3v pic.twitter.com/zoXreguPSu — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) December 30, 2021

ALSO READ SECP Issues Guidebook for Non-Bank Finance Companies to Facilitate Investors

Meanwhile, the net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks amounted to $6.4 billion, depicting a decline of $11 million on a weekly basis. Overall, the liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the Central Bank stood at $24,273.6 million, down $359 million on a week-over-week basis.

#Pakistan's Liquid Foreign Exchange Reserves Decline by US$ 359mn WoW

Net reserves with @StateBank_Pak were down by US$299 mn on weekly basis, while net reserves with Banks fell by US$ 61 mn.#economy #SBP #Reserves #Dollar pic.twitter.com/mfoF94xLPR — Capital Stake (@CapitalStake) December 30, 2021

In the last 21 days alone, the foreign exchange reserves saw an outflow of $877 million on different accounts from debt payment to high imports cost.

ALSO READ Rupee Posts Highest Ever Recovery After 31 Sessions Against the US Dollar

It is pertinent to note that back in August 2021, the foreign exchange reserves held by SBP umped to an all-time high of $20.15 billion after Pakistan received a general allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) worth $2,751.8 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on August 24. However, the bank’s reserves began to decline steadily during the same month, which the bank attributed to the fulfillment of debt repayments and other related regulations.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) finally stopped its losing streak against the US Dollar (USD) and appreciated by 72 paisas against the greenback in the interbank market on Thursday. It closed at Rs. 177.51 after closing at an all-time low of 178.24 in the interbank market on 29 December.