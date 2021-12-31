Pakistan & Afghanistan Conclude Second Round of Negotiations on Double Taxation

Afghanistan Revenue Department (ARD) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) concluded the second round of negotiations on the Double Taxation Agreement (DTA) between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The four-member delegation of the Afghanistan Revenue Department (ARD) was on a visit to Pakistan, which commenced on 27th December 2021.

The inaugural session was presided over by Qaiser Iqbal, Director General (International Taxes), FBR, who welcomed the delegates and hoped that the proposed DTA between the two brotherly countries would go a long way in fostering economic relationships and would also contribute to the development of both the countries.

The negotiations were conducted in the most cordial and friendly atmosphere. Both the delegations discussed all the outstanding issues of the first round of negotiations held in Islamabad from 28th to 30th March 2016. Both sides presented and appreciated each other’s respective positions. However, it was agreed that the unresolved issues would be discussed and finalized in the third round of negotiations to be held in Kabul, Afghanistan on mutually agreed dates.

The Afghan delegation was led by Esmatullah Salimi, Revenue Audit Director, ARD, and included Abdul Wali Noori, Technical Deputy Director-General, ARD, Nida Mohammad Seddiqi, Legal Services Director, ARD, and Najeebullah Ahmadzai, Advisor to MoF.

The Pakistan delegation was headed by Qaiser Iqbal, Director General (International Taxes), FBR, and included Barrister Nowsherwan Khan, Chief (International Taxes), and Hira Nazir, Secretary (Tax Treaties & Conventions), FBR.