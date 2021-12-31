3 Pakistanis Included in Cricket Australia’s Test Team of the Year

Cricket Australia (CA) has published the Test team of the year and three Pakistani players, one batter and two pacers, have featured on the prestigious annual list.

Advertisement

Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been included in CA’s ‘Best Test XI of the Year 2021.’

ALSO READ Teenagers Shoot a Stranger to Make Viral TikTok Video

Here are the detailed Test statistics of these three players in 2021:

Fawad Alam

Fawad made an excellent comeback to the national side against New Zealand late in 2020 after an 11-year break from Test cricket. He continued his rich vein of form in 2021 and put up strong displays in the longest format of the game.

He played 13 innings in 9 Test matches this year, scoring a total of 571 runs at an average of 57.10. He also made 2 half-centuries and 3 centuries, becoming one of only three batters to score three or more tons this year.

Matches 9 Innings 13 Runs 571 Average 57.10 50s 2 100s 3

Hasan Ali

Hassan grappled with back injuries for two years before returning to the Test side in 2021. He played 8 matches this year, taking 41 wickets at an average of 16.07 and a strike rate of 31.0.

Advertisement

He took 5 wicket hauls on five occasions and 10 wickets once. His best bowling figures in an inning were 5-27 and his best bowling figures for a match were 10-94.

Matches 8 Wickets 41 Average 16.07 Strike rate 31.0 5W 5 10W 1 BBI 5-27 BBM 10-94

Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi is the most exciting young pacer in world cricket. At just 21 years of age, Shaheen delivered on his huge potential to end the year as the second-highest wicket-taker in Tests in 2021.

He played 9 matches this year, taking 47 wickets at an average of 17.06 and a strike rate of 37.3. He took 5 wickets on three occasions and 10 wickets once. 6/51 and 10/94 were his best bowling figures in an inning and match respectively.

Matches 9 Wickets 47 Average 17.06 Strike rate 37.3 5W 3 10W 1 BBI 6-51 BBM 10-94

Besides three Pakistani players, four Indians while one player each from Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand, and England have also featured on the list. Sri Lankan captain, Dimuth Karunaratne, has been tasked with the team’s leadership. Here is the complete list: