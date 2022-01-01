Do These 7 Simple Habits Cause Brain Damage?

From undocumented symptoms to treatments, misinformation amid the Coronavirus has been keeping public health agencies around the world on their toes and WhatsApp uncles are at it again.

However, this time their agenda isn’t COVID-19 related as they now seem more concerned about saving you from a brain stroke. They are sharing an image, apparently issued by the World Health Organization (WHO), which contains the seven biggest brain-damaging habits.

Let’s have a look at these habits first.

Missing breakfast.

Sleeping late.

High sugar consumption.

More sleeping especially in the morning.

Eating a meal while watching TV or computer.

Wearing cap, scarf, or socks while sleeping.

Holding urine.

Most people won’t admit it but you do practice these activities—including the last one. Thankfully, these won’t have any serious consequences on your brain because the message which is apparently from the WHO has turned out to be fake.

In an official statement, the WHO has categorically stated that it hasn’t released any such image and these habits don’t cause any brain damage whatsoever.

Brain damage only occurs in two cases; traumatic injury and non-traumatic injury. Traumatic injuries include falling or a blow to the head while non-traumatic injuries consist of drug overdose or seizure, the statement added.

Besides, some of the habits mentioned in the fake image such as high sugar intake distracted eating, and holding urine could have a detrimental impact on other organs. Therefore, it is advised to practice them less frequently and to not heed fake news.