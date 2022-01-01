PM Imran Approves New Cricket Stadium for Islamabad

Pakistan’s Prime Minister and PCB’s patron-in-chief, Imran Khan has given the approval to construct a new hi-tech stadium in Islamabad. The decision was taken during PM Imran’s meeting with PCB chairman Ramiz Raja in Lahore on Friday.

Earlier, Ramiz revealed that PCB had requested the relevant authorities to provide them land in Islamabad to construct a state-of-the-start stadium that will be used for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Ramiz said that constructing an international standard stadium in the capital city is one of his main focuses as Pakistan was awarded the hosting rights for the mega event. This will be the first ICC major tournament to be held in Pakistan since the 1996 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Ramiz said that the state-of-the-art stadium will be equipped with world-class facilities for the teams traveling to the country and will also enhance the experience of the fans as they travel to the stadium to watch their favorite superstars in action.

According to details, PM Imran has given his go-ahead on the project and advised Ramiz on utilizing all the necessary resources to construct the stadium as quickly as possible. The construction of the new stadium is likely to start in the next couple of months with the aim to complete it before the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Furthermore, the arrangements for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 were also discussed during the meeting. PSL 7 is scheduled to commence from 27 January in Karachi while the final will be played in Lahore on 27 February.