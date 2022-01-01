Toyota Pakistan May Discontinue 11th Generation Corolla by 2024

Despite the roaring success of Toyota Yaris in the Pakistani market, the 11th generation Toyota Corolla is one of the most successful sedans by production and sales volume. Its success is largely due to its rock-solid reliability, decent performance, reasonable comfort, and exceptional resale value.

However, people are now eagerly awaiting the launch of the 12th generation Corolla but this seems unlikely as our source revealed that the Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) is likely to keep the production of the 11th generation Corolla going till 2024.

As per our source in the industry, the company’s headquarters in Japan has requested the Toyota IMC to replace the Corolla sedan and focus on Corolla Cross Hybrid SUV.

The head office believes that Yaris has been successful in the market and the inclusion of a second sedan in the lineup is unnecessary. Conversely, Toyota IMC is of the view that discontinuing the Corolla sedan will be a mistake as it has been a bestseller in Pakistan since the company’s inception.

The source added that the debate between the two parties is ongoing, while the 12th generation Corolla has not even entered the developmental stage in Pakistan yet. He said that even if the 12th generation Corolla enters the developmental stage in Pakistan tomorrow, it will take at least two years for the car to become a marketable product.

Although it is unconfirmed, it is likely that the production of the Corolla will be discontinued in Pakistan after 2024, the source said.

About the 11th Generation Corolla

The 11th generation or the E170 Corolla debuted in Pakistan in June 2014. It was initially launched in Pakistan as a competitor of both Honda Civic and City, with a range of 1.3-liter, 1.6-liter, and 1.8-liter powertrains among eight variants.

After the launch of the Toyota Yaris in 2020, the 1.3-liter variants, namely XLI and GLI, were discontinued, but the sales figures have remained strong for the vehicle.

Corolla has become a household name in Pakistan due to its high desirability in the market, which is why it would be wise for Toyota IMC to keep its sedan version available in the Pakistani market.