Cricinfo Names 6 Pakistani Players in Teams of the Year

Pakistan cricket team had a formidable 2021 across all formats of the game. The national team registered 20 T20I victories, the most by any team in a calendar year, and also had the highest Test win percentage in the calendar year.

The Men in Green only played 6 ODIs in 2021 and were impressive as they beat South Africa 2-1 in a three-match series in South Africa.

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi were sensational in all formats of the game and earned plaudits for their exceptional performances and their consistency throughout the year. These three players were instrumental for Pakistan as they blew away the opponents in all formats of the game.

Veteran middle-order batter, Fawad Alam, and right-arm pacer, Hasan Ali, formed the backbone of the Test side and had a formidable year as well while explosive opening batter, Fakhar Zaman, was exceptional in the 50-over format. The six players were outstanding throughout the year and made it to ESPNCricinfo’s teams of the year. Cricinfo, a renowned cricket website, announced their teams of the year for each format in 2021 which featured the top performers from all over the world in the respective formats.

Let’s have a look at the three teams of the year announced by Cricinfo:

Test Team of the Year

Player Country Stats Rohit Sharma India 906 runs – 47.68 average Dimuth Karunaratne Sri Lanka 902 runs – 69.38 average Marnus Labuschagne Australia 525 runs – 75.00 average Joe Root (c) England 1,630 runs – 62.69 average Fawad Alam Pakistan 571 runs – 57.10 average Rishabh Pant (wk) India 706 runs – 32 dismissals Ravichandran Ashwin India 52 wickets – 16.23 average Kyle Jamieson New Zealand 27 wickets – 17.51 average Hasan Ali Pakistan 41 wickets – 16.07 average Ollie Robinson England 35 wickets – 20.54 average Shaheen Afridi Pakistan 47 wickets – 17.06 average

ODI Team of the Year

Player Country Stats Paul Stirling Ireland 705 runs – 54.23 average Fakhar Zaman Pakistan 365 runs – 60.83 average Babar Azam (c) Pakistan 405 runs – 67.50 average Rassie van der Dussen South Africa 342 runs – 57.00 average Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 277 runs – 17 wickets Mushfiqur Rahim (wk) Bangladesh 407 runs – 10 dismissals Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka 356 runs – 12 wickets Simi Singh Ireland 19 wickets – 20.15 average Josh Little Ireland 17 wickets – 20.11 average Dushmantha Chameera Sri Lanka 20 wickets – 29.30 average Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh 18 wickets – 21.55 average

T20I Team of the Year