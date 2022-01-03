Sources Reveal the Person Likely to be Pakistan’s New Head Coach

According to sources, former off-spinner, Saqlain Mushtaq is likely to be appointed as the permanent head coach of the Pakistan national team. Saqlain was appointed as the interim head coach of the team for the 2021 T20 World Cup after the resignation of former head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq. Saqlain’s contract was extended for the tour of Bangladesh and the series against West Indies after the team’s success in the T20 World Cup.

As of now, Saqlain is no longer the head coach of the national side as his contract expired after the conclusion of the West Indies series. According to reports, Saqlain is on top of the list for the permanent head coach role as his coaching methods were appreciated by the Pakistan team players and the PCB officials.

Sources further revealed that Saqlain will have to apply for the post of the head coach to be considered for the role. It is believed that PCB is hopeful that Saqlain will apply for the post and will be appointed as the permanent head coach of the side.

The 45-year old had a successful stint as interim head coach over the past few months. He led Pakistan to their first semi-final of the T20 World Cup since 2012 and enjoyed an impressive record in the shortest format of the game. Pakistan won 11 out 12 T20Is under his leadership while their only loss came against Australia in the semi-final of the mega event. Pakistan also whitewashed Bangladesh in the two-match Test series during Saqlain’s tenure.