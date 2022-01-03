Huawei Unveils World’s First Digital Car Key Based on NFC and Bluetooth

Huawei launched its second electric hybrid SUV, the AITO M5 Smart Car, at its winter flagship launch event on 23 December 2021 at the launch of its flagship premium flip-phone Huawei P50 Pocket.

The AITO M5 is the first plug-in hybrid luxury SUV by AITO, and entering the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market is undoubtedly a bold move by the company.

The SUV has been developed by Huawei in collaboration with Seres, a subsidiary of the Chongqing Sokon Industry Group. Its sleek and modern design is inspired by Porsche Macan and offers spacious seating and boot capacity.

The car’s most striking feature is that it features a homegrown software solution — HarmonyOS. The main function of this operating system is to provide a smooth user experience for Huawei products, including laptops, mobiles, smartwatches, and now its innovative vehicles as well.

Huawei’s Digital Car Key for AITO M5

CEO of Huawei Smart Car Division and Senior Vice President Yu Chengdong revealed that Huawei has built the industry’s first digital car key for AITO M5 SUV, which supports NFC and Bluetooth.

While explaining the functionality of smart keys, he said that HarmonyOS 2.0 supports mobile phones and contains the digital smart keys within the Huawei Wallet application. These digital keys are capable of doing everything a physical key does, and reduce the worry of misplacing the keys or frantically searching for them when in a hurry.

It uses Bluetooth technology to lock and unlock the car from a distance. In case the battery of the user’s phone runs out or the Bluetooth fails to work, the car keys also feature NFC that works even if the phone is turned off. The key, with its NFC and Bluetooth capability, is compliant with the Chinese ICCE standards and with the privacy and road safety of drivers and passengers.

Currently, the digital car key is only available in Huawei phones that operate HarmonyOS 2.0. The Chinese tech giant plans to add this feature to Huawei Watch 3 to allow drivers to unlock cars without their phones.