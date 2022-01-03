Ministry of Finance Reveals Progress on IMF Loan Program

The Ministry of Finance has issued an official clarification in response to a news article published in daily Dawn, titled “Govt in no hurry to pass mini-budget before IMF meeting.”

Advertisement

In a short statement, the Finance Ministry remarked that the article is misleading. “The Government of Pakistan has introduced both the bills in the National Assembly and IMF has moved the 6th tranche recommendation to its board for consideration on the 12 January 2022,” it said.

“As soon as the prior actions are completed by Pakistan, which the Government is pushing hard, the IMF board will consider it for approval. IMF board can move whenever our actions are completed,” the statement concluded.

ALSO READ FBR Orders Officers to Deposit Gifts Received During Official Visits to Other Countries

Notably, the Finance Bill, which seeks to amend certain laws related to taxes and duties, as well as the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021, must be approved for Pakistan’s sixth review of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) to be okayed by the IMF’s Executive Board, which will meet on 12 January to decide on the loan disbursement.