Pak Suzuki Broke Another Sales Record in December 2021

The year 2021 was quite successful for the Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) in terms of sales and profit figures. It seems poised to kick off the new year with a bang, setting a new monthly sales record of more than 15,500 units sold in December 2021, breaking its previous record of over 15,200 units sold in July 2021.

The increase in sales is due to the impending increase in tax rates and interest rates over car loans, which has perhaps prompted car buyers to make hay while the sun shines.

Also, PSMC is a top contender in Pakistan’s small car market as it has a relatively diverse lineup of city cars and a stronger overall presence. It currently has an edge over other manufacturers with a share of over 60 percent in the automotive sector.

Sources reported that PSMC is bumping up production to meet the rising demand for its vehicles and that it will continue to enjoy the largest market share in the country as long as it is the only company with a variety of small city cars.

The new auto policy is also designed to benefit the sales and production of economy cars, which are sure to enhance the PSMC’s standing in the current car market.