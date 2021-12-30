Punjab Announces Schedule for Matric and Inter Exams

The Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) has announced the schedules for the Matriculation and Intermediate examinations 2022 for all nine boards in the province.

According to media reports, the Matriculation examinations will commence from 10 May 2022, while the Intermediate examinations will start from 18 June 2022.

The PBCC is the official forum of all the examination boards of the province. It includes Bahawalpur Board, DG Khan Board, Faisalabad Board, Gujranwala Board, Lahore Board, Multan Board, Rawalpindi Board, and Sargodha Board.

Last month, the federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood, had announced that the COVID-19 situation in the country was improving, and examinations would be taken as scheduled.

He told the media that there will be no delay in the examinations, and smart or short syllabi will not be used this time.

“Next year, the exams will be taken from all subjects, including compulsory and optional ones, and with a full syllabus,” he added.