Babar and Fakhar Named Among PCB’s ODI Cricketer of the Year Nominees

Pakistan cricket team only played 6 ODIs throughout the previous year. While they lost their series to England, they did manage to beat South Africa in a three-match series away from home.

Advertisement

There were some magnificent performances in those ODIs and keeping that in mind, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed the nominees for the ODI player of the year.

Let’s have a look at the four players nominated for the award:

ALSO READ Here are PCB’s Nominees for Emerging Cricketer of the Year

Babar Azam

Babar Azam was exquisite in the 50-over format in 2021. He finished as the number ODI batter in the world and also as Pakistan’s highest scorer in the calendar year. Babar scored 405 runs at an average of 67.50 and a strike rate of 108.00 in 6 matches. He also scored 2 centuries and one half-century in the year.

Fakhar Zaman

The explosive opener was formidable in ODIs in 2021. He scored 365 runs at an average of 60.83 and a strike rate of 91.93 in 6 matches. He scored two centuries including a magnificent 193 against South Africa.

Haris Rauf

Fiery right-arm pacer was Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker in ODIs in 2021. Rauf took 13 wickets at an average of 24.46 and an economy rate of 6.23 in the 6 matches he played in the year.

Advertisement

ALSO READ PCB Reveals Nominees for Pakistan’s Most Impactful Performance of the Year

Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen was immaculate for Pakistan in Tests and T20Is throughout the year. The left-arm pacer was not quite as brilliant in the 50-over format though. He picked up 8 wickets at an average of 41.37 and an economy rate of 6.30 in 6 matches in the year.

Who should win the award? Let us know in the comments section.