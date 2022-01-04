Here are PCB’s Nominees for Emerging Cricketer of the Year

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed the nominees for the emerging cricket of the year. There have been numerous talented youngsters who have excelled in Pakistan cricket over the past year. A few of them made their debuts for the national team, while others have made a name for themselves in domestic cricket and Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Let’s have a look at the four nominees for the emerging cricketer of 2021:

Arshad Iqbal

The right-arm pacer made his debut for Pakistan after a solid showing in the sixth edition of PSL. He was one of the leading fast bowlers in the tournament and was exceptional throughout PSL 6 despite Karachi Kings’ disappointing campaign.

Azam Khan

The explosive middle-order batter also made his Pakistan debut in 2021 after a solid outing in the previous few PSL seasons. The wicket-keeper batter was unable to make his mark in the international arena with the limited opportunity he was offered but his power-hitting was on full display throughout PSL 6.

Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

The young exciting all-rounder has made his way into Pakistan’s limited-overs side after a formidable showing in PSL 6. He is now a regular part of Pakistan’s T20I side and has had a wonderful start to his international career. The right-arm pacer is an accurate death bowler and his lower-order hitting is a huge plus as well.

Shahnawaz Dahani

The young fast bowler from Larkana has become a household name after his exploits in PSL 6 and his outstanding start to his international career. He was one of the leading wicket-takers in PSL 6 and was included in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad as a traveling reserve. While he did not take part in the T20 World Cup, he won millions of hearts due to his heart-warming gestures.

What are your thoughts on the nominations? Who should be Pakistan’s emerging cricketer of the year? Let us know in the comments section.