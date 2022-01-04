Mohammad Rizwan Wins Hearts of Afghanis by Visiting Pakistan-Afghanistan Border

Pakistan’s star wicketkeeper-batter, Mohammad Rizwan, visited the Pak-Afghan Toorkham border on Monday and witnessed the issue of humanitarian and food crisis first hand.

The 31-year-old was accompanied by the former Test cricketer, Mushtaq Ahmed.

In his Twitter message, Rizwan said that his visit to the Pak-Afghan border was an eye-opening experience. He emphasized that the people across the border are deprived of the basic necessities of life and in dire need of help.

“The brave people of Afghanistan are in dire need of our help. They need food, shelter, warm clothes, medicines, etc. It was an eye-opening experience to witness the situation at the Pak-Afg border with Mushtaq Ahmed,” he tweeted.

The cricketer also requested people to “contribute and help the Ummah of the beloved Prophet (PBUH).”