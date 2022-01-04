Saqlain Mushtaq Turns Down Offer for Pakistan’s Head Coach Position: Reports

Former Test cricketer, Saqlain Mushtaq, has reportedly turned down Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) offer to join the national cricket team as the permanent head coach.

The PCB roped in Saqlain as Pakistan’s interim head coach for the T20 World Cup 2021 and the series against Bangladesh and West Indies after the sudden resignation of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis ahead of the event.

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, players, and the management at the PCB were satisfied with Saqlain’s work ethic and player management. Keeping this in mind, the cricket board offered him a permanent position, which he reportedly turned down, citing prior commitments and business activities.

The 45-year-old informed Chairman PCB, Ramiz Raja, about his decision in a recent meeting.

It was reported that Saqlain told the chairman that while he was happy to have contributed as interim head coach, he wouldn’t be able to accept a long-term and permanent assignment as head coach.

He would, however, continue serving as the coach at the High-Performance Centre in Lahore and would be available for series and tour-based assignments.

Saqlain also conveyed that his business has already been affected due to his absence.

The development comes days after media reports termed him the front-runner for the Pakistan head coach position.

“If he [Saqlain] applies for the post, he will receive due consideration,” Business Recorder quoted a PCB official as saying.

Saqlain had a short but very successful stint as interim coach. During his tenure, Pakistan won 11 out of 12 T20Is, and both Tests matches against Bangladesh.

The only loss came against Australia in the T20 World Cup semi-final when Matthew Wade’s penultimate over heroics denied Pakistan their third T20 World Cup final. Australia later went on to win the title.