Samsung S21 FE is The Most Affordable Flagship of 2022 Yet

Samsung welcomed the new year with the announcement of the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE). Like its predecessor, the S21 FE is a more affordable version of the regular S21, with mostly similar specifications but more color options.

Design & Display

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has a 6.4-inch 2340 x 1080px AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate with a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

The latest handset is slimmer and lighter than previous models, featuring a Contour Cut Design. The camera bump is nicely integrated into the back cover and features a matte finish that can help with fingerprint marks.

The handset is available in White, Graphite, Lavender, and Olive colors.

Internals & Storage

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, equipped with 5G capabilities, the smartphone is available with RAM variations of 4GB or 8GB and 128GB or 256GB internal storage capacities.

Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE includes four cameras with a 32MP fixed-focus f/2.2 selfie shooter and a 0.5x – 1x – 3x combo on the rear. The camera is equipped with a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 12MP 1/1.76-inch f/1.8 main camera with OIS support and an 8MP f/2.4.

The smartphone features multiple shooting modes including a Night mode that can take up to 14 images that combine the photos into a collage. The multi-camera recording can combine the front and rear wide cameras to produce a single video.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE makes use of AI face restoration that uses deep learning to enhance textures in the eyebrows and lips.

Similar to the Magic Eraser in the Pixel 6 series, the Object Eraser of the Galaxy S21 FE lets users get rid of straggle objects in images.

Battery and Pricing

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE features a 4,500mAh battery pack that can run for up to two days.

The handset will soon be available on 11th January for $699.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications