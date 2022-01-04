Xiaomi Launches Mi 11T Pro in Pakistan

Better late than never, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is finally here as one of the more affordable flagship phones in Pakistan. The phone is a few months late to Pakistan, but it’s still a welcome launch for its attractive pricing.

The 11T Pro is now available on the Mi Store and Daraz for a starting price of Rs. 109,000, which is quite low for a flagship phone.

The main differences between the 11T and the 11T Pro are the chipset and fast charging speeds. The vanilla model features Mediatek’s Dimenisty 1200 SoC, while the Pro sibling comes with the more powerful Snapdragon 888. There is not a massive difference in performance, but the real advantage comes from better custom ROM support.

Other than that, the 67W fast charging has been upgraded to the class-leading 120W speeds, which can charge up the 4,500 battery from 0 to 100% in only 15-20 minutes.

Otherwise, it’s the same phone as the 11T including the 6.67-inch 1080p 120Hz display with 10-bit color, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 800 nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. You get 8GB/12GB RAM options with 128GB/256GB storage variants. The phone boots Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top.

The camera setup includes a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 5MP telemacro camera. You can record up to 8K 30 FPS videos with this setup. The selfie camera is a 16MP shooter.

Specifications