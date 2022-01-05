FBR Assigns Jurisdiction to Officials of Designated Non-Financial Businesses & Professions

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has assigned jurisdiction to the officials of Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBP) to comply with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) requirements.

Advertisement

DNFBP is a classification used by FATF denoting non-financial sector business that poses a money-laundering and terrorism financing threat. FATF recommended that DNFBPs be subject to the same risk-based AML/CFT compliance regulations as banks and other financial institutions, including transaction monitoring, reporting, and record-keeping obligations.

The real estate developers and agents, dealers in precious metals and precious stones, law firms, notary firms and other independent legal businesses, accounting firms, audit firms or insolvency firms, and also company service providers fall under the jurisdiction of DNFBP. Normally, the above-mentioned sectors carry out transactions with a customer of billions of rupees without maintaining the record there, for they are considered as a thread of money-laundering and terrorism financing.

According to the FBR notification, the Director General of Directorate General DNFBPs is responsible for the area within the territorial jurisdiction of Pakistan. Director DNFBPs Headquarters (HQ), Islamabad, Additional Director DNFBPs HQ, Islamabad, Deputy Assistant Director DNFBPs HQ, Islamabad and Inspector(s) DNFBPs HQ, DNFBPs Islamabad, will work on assignment by the Director General.

Five Directors have been assigned in four provinces and the federal capital, Islamabad.

ALSO READ Rupee Holds Out Against the US Dollar Following IMF News

The Director (DNFBPs), Islamabad will be responsible for all cases of DNFBPs assigned to Corporate Regional Tax Office Islamabad and Large Taxpayers’ Office Islamabad and all DNFBPs carrying on business, falling within the territorial jurisdiction of the Regional Tax Offices Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and territorial jurisdiction of Gilgit Baltistan. Under the Director Islamabad, there will be two Additional Directors who will also perform their duties.

Advertisement

Additional Director-I (DNFBPs), Islamabad will look into the cases of DNFBPs assigned to Corporate Regional Tax Office Islamabad and Large Taxpayers’ Office Islamabad and all DNFBPs carrying on business, falling within the territorial jurisdiction of Islamabad.

Additional Director-II (DNFBPs), Islamabad will look into all DNFBPs carrying on business, falling within the territorial jurisdiction of the Regional Tax Office, Rawalpindi and territorial jurisdiction of Gilgit Baltistan. Deputy/Assistant Directors-I, II, III, IV, V were also assigned their jurisdiction in Islamabad.

Director (DNFBPs), Karachi has been assigned the area falling under the Corporate Tax Office Karachi, Large Taxpayers’ Office, Karachi, Medium Taxpayers’ Office, Karachi and all DNFBPs carrying on business, falling within the territorial jurisdiction of the Regional Tax Offices, I & II Karachi and Regional Tax Offices Hyderabad and Sukkar. Additional Director-I (DNFBPs), Karachi will look all cases of DNFBPs assigned to Corporate Tax Office Karachi, Large Taxpayers’ Office, Karachi and Medium Taxpayers’ Office, Karachi and all DNFBPs carrying on business, falling within the territorial jurisdiction of the Regional Tax Offices, I II Karachi.

Additional Director-Il (DNFBPs), Karachi will look into all the DNFBPs carrying on business, falling within the territorial jurisdiction of the Regional Tax Offices Hyderabad and Sukkar.

Director, (DNFBPs), Lahore will look into all cases of DNFBPs assigned to Corporate Tax Office Lahore, Large Taxpayers’ Office, Lahore and Large Taxpayers’ Office, Multan and all DNFBPs carrying on business, falling within the territorial jurisdiction of Regional Tax Offices Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur.

Additional Director-I (DNFBPs), Lahore will look into the cases of DNFBPs assigned to Corporate Tax Office Lahore and Large Taxpayers’ Office Lahore, and all DNFBPs carrying on business, falling within the territorial jurisdiction of Regional Tax Office Lahore.

Advertisement

Additional Director-II (DNFBPs), Lahore will look into DNFBPs carrying on business, falling within the territorial jurisdiction of Regional Tax Offices Sialkot, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Sargodha. Additional DirectorIII (DNFBPs), Lahore will look into the cases of DNFBPs assigned to Large Taxpayers’ Office, Multan and all DNFBPs. Carrying on business, falling within the territorial jurisdiction of Regional Tax Offices Multan, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur.

ALSO READ SBP to Add Four New Assets to Sukuk Structure to Generate an Additional Rs. 400 Billion

The Director (DNFBPs) I will look into the cases of DNFBPs Quetta carrying on business, falling within the territorial jurisdiction of Regional Tax Office Quetta.

Additional Director will look into the cases in all DNFBPs carrying on business, falling within the territorial jurisdiction of Regional Tax Office Quetta.

Director (DNFBPs) KP will responsible for all the cases falling within the jurisdiction of falling within the territorial limits of Regional Tax Offices, Peshawar and Abbottabad.