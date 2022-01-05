NA Panel Irked by Absence of PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja in Meetings

Irked by the non-attendance of Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), the panel directed that the Chairman PCB must attend the next meeting to brief the members on the matters pertaining to PCB.

The 22nd meeting was held at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Member National Assembly, Nawab Sher.

The Chief Financial Officer PCB informed the committee that Chairman PCB conveyed his regrets for his inability to attend the meeting due to his prior, urgent commitments in connection with the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He said the Chairman PCB would, however, attend the next committee meeting to brief the august House.

Briefing the committee on “The Prevention of Offences in Sports Bill, 2020”, moved by MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, the Secretary IPC said the matter was initially taken up with the Ministry of Law and Justice for a legal opinion. The Law Division opined that after the 18th Amendment, the Parliament was no longer competent to legislate on the subject of sports. It also advised taking up the matter with the Ministry of Interior. The committee directed the Ministry of Interior to furnish its comments on “The Prevention of Offences in Sports Bill, 2020” to the committee in its next meeting.

The committee considered the Point of Order raised by Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in the House regarding the condition of roads in his constituency. The Chair directed that the said matter might be referred to the Standing Committee on Communications.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Mehboob Shah, Gul Zafar Khan, Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhary, Robina Jamil, Munawara Bibi Baloch, Shaheen Naz Saifullah, Fakhar Zaman, Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, Ch. Zulfiqar Ali Bhinder, Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Shahida Rehmani, Nasiba Channa, and Syed Faiz ul Hassan.

MNA Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto was also present in the meeting, besides senior officers from IPC, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ministry of Law and Justice, National Highway Authority (NHA), PCB, Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC), and representatives from the office of Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi.