Here’s a Comparison of Spendings & Profits From Motorways During PTI & PML-N Govts

The incumbent federal government led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has significantly reduced the cost incurred on the development and maintenance of highways and motorways and increased revenue generated from them in comparison to the PML-N government.

According to the data issued by the Ministry of Communications and Works and the National Highway Authority (NHA), since 2018, the PTI government has spent Rs. 172 million on the construction of new four-lane highways which is 138% less than the Rs. 411 million spent by the PML-N government.

Since 2018, the PTI government has spent Rs. 385 million on the construction of new four-lane motorways which is 53% less than the Rs. 606 million spent by the PML-N government.

As for the maintenance and rehabilitation of highways and motorways, since 2018, the PTI government has spent Rs. 53.1 million per kilometer which is 51% less than the 80.1 million per kilometer spent by the PML-N government.

Since 2018, the PTI government has generated Rs. 184.14 billion from the highways and motorways which is 125% more than the Rs. 81.78 billion generated by the PML-N government.

Note that these figures of the PTI government are for three and a half years from 2018 to mid-2021 and for the five years of PML-N government from 2013 to 2018.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has also lauded the Ministry of Communications and Works and the NHA for saving the taxpayers’ money through transparency and digitization despite global price hikes and inflation.