Islamabad Traffic Police Resolved Over 82.5 Percent of Complaints on PM Portal

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) resolved over 82.5 percent of complaints made on the Prime Minister’s (PM) Portal with instant action last month.

As per details, Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Yunus called for the immediate resolution of all the traffic-related complaints on the PM portal, and Senior Superintendent Traffic Police (SSP) Rai Mazhar Iqbal took the initiative to settle them swiftly.

SSP Iqbal stated that 92 of the total 128 traffic-related complaints on the PM portal had been addressed promptly in December 2021 while feedback was received on the remaining ones and they would be also be sorted out shortly.

It was noted that 82.5 percent of the complainants were resolved, and the immediate action of traffic police was commended by the public.

ITP had also put efforts into resolving the complaints that were made on its social media platforms (Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook).

The SSP Traffic has instructed all police officials to prioritize addressing public complaints on merit and to meet with complainants who are dissatisfied with the action taken by the police. He said that this gesture will improve the public image of the police and promote friendly policing.