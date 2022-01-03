Islamabad Police to Speed Up Crackdown Against Traffic Violators

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is working on hastening actions against traffic violators under special directives of Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis to reduce accidents and to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Rai Mazhar Iqbal has advised all zonal DSPs and inspectors to take strict action against all the motorists violating traffic rules, including lane violations, seat belt violations, bikers without helmets, and especially heavy transport vehicles (HTV) drivers for entry time and designated route violations.

ITP has constituted special squads to conduct operations throughout the city, and its education wing will work to improve road safety awareness for the public on several highways of the capital.

SSP Traffic has instructed officers to deal with the citizens in a courteous manner as disrespect will not be tolerated and to take unbiased action against rule violators.

He added that the in-charge beat inspectors will be answerable for their jurisdictions and that strict departmental action will be taken against underperformers while those who work diligently will be rewarded for their efforts.