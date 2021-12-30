Islamabad Traffic Police Issued 100,000 More Challans in 2021 Compared to 2020

The Ministry of Interior informed the Senate that the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 796,105 fines to motorists for various traffic violations.

Advertisement

Resultantly, ITP has collected a sum of Rs. 180.7574 million this year as compared to Rs. 210.8140 million from 690,544 fines in 2019—2020 for traffic violations.

ALSO READ Islamabad Launches a Special Operation Against Rickshaws

The ITP is actively working to prevent accidents by providing the citizens of Islamabad with all possible transport facilities, ensuring the rule of law, and taking impartial action against traffic rule violators.

A campaign was also recently launched in this regard to monitor lane violations and educate travelers to obey traffic rules. Its core purpose is to ensure the safety of the public and road users.

ALSO READ Islamabad Police Creates Special Squad to Tackle Traffic Violators

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, has assigned special squads to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and check for lane violations on numerous roads of the capital.

He has advised officials to take strict actions against those who disobey traffic rules and has enjoined citizens to cooperate with the traffic police by following traffic laws.