Nokia Launches 4 Super Affordable Phones Starting at $99

As per tradition, Nokia took the stage at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) to announce new phones for the budget segment. The HMD Global-owned brand has announced a total of four affordable phones that start as low as $99 and go up to $239 for better specifications.

Nokia C100 and C200

The Nokia C100 and C200 are some of the most affordable smartphone offerings you can find on the market. The C100 is a compact phone with a 5.45-inch 720p LCD, a single 8MP camera on the back, and a 3,000 mAh battery pack.

The C200 has a slightly bigger 6.1-inch 720p LCD and a bigger 4,000 mAh battery as well. Both phones are powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 budget chipset and the C200 shares the 8MP rear camera from the C100.

The Nokia C100 will start at $99 while its C200 sibling will cost $119.

Nokia G100 and G400

The Nokia G100 and G400 are a cut above the rest. Both of them offer Snapdragon chips, the SD615 and SD480 5G respectively with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Both of them have a 5,000 mAh battery but only the G400 has a 120Hz 720p screen, while the G100 is limited to 60Hz 720p.

The G400 has a triple camera setup which includes a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. Nokia has not talked about the G100’s camera setup.

The Nokia G100 will be priced at $149 while the G400 will go for $239.