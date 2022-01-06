Omani Businessmen Call on PM Imran Khan to Discuss Bilateral Trade & Cooperation

A 22-member delegation of Omani businessmen, led by Chairman Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry Redha Juma Mohamed Ali Al Saleh, and comprising Pakistani businessmen in Oman, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday. After 20 years, this is the first time an Omani business delegation is on a visit to Pakistan to explore business and investment opportunities.

Advertisement

The delegation observed that the business-friendly policies of the current government created great opportunities for investors in tourism development, fisheries sector, warehousing, and storage facility development in port cities, and the development projects in Gwadar.

ALSO READ Oman Keen to Promote Business Relations with Pakistan

The delegation also showed keen interest in the investment opportunities in ferry service connecting Oman, coastal cities of Pakistan, CPEC [China-Pakistan Economic Cooridor] projects, especially industrialization of Gwadar, agriculture sector, and a proposed corridor comprising land and sea routes between Oman and Pakistan to connect the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa, and South East Asia with Pakistan at its pivot.

The contribution of the Pakistani diaspora during the COVID pandemic and the assistance provided by the Kingdom of Oman in the release of Pakistani prisoners in Oman were also highlighted in the meeting.

The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the areas of common interest while taking steps to improve mutual trade.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the government entities concerned to take the steps required for increased cooperation in the areas of trade and investment between Oman and Pakistan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Govt to Provide 12,400 Apartments for The Poor in Islamabad

Federal Ministers Shaukat Fiaz Tarin, Makhdoom Khusto Bakhtiyar, Advisor to Prime Minister Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CPEC Khalid Mansoor, Chairman Board of Investment Azfar Ahsan, and officials concerned attended the meeting.