Govt to Provide 12,400 Apartments for The Poor in Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the promise of providing low-cost housing to the poor segment of society is being fulfilled.

Chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction, and Development in Islamabad, the premier said the government is going to provide 12,400 low-cost and quality flats to the residents of Kachi Abadis of Islamabad.

The meeting was informed that Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Naya Pakistan Housing Authority (NAPHDA) will provide subsidies for these flats. All civic facilities will be provided in these flats, besides, monthly installments will be kept at the minimum level.

The prime minister stressed the need for constructing commercial buildings on a private-public partnership basis in the expensive sectors of Islamabad.

He said that a cricket stadium of international standards will be constructed in Islamabad. The prime minister said that the government has provided loans worth Rs. 38 billion rupees to the people to build their own houses.

The meeting was also briefed about the rise in the demand for loans from commercial banks, in the last two weeks, applications for loans worth Rs. 6 billion rupees have been received.

The premier further said that limits of all cities should be well defined to prevent their unplanned spread and to protect the environment.

Speaking about tourism, the Prime Minister said that there were ample opportunities for tourism in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) that should be availed. He also called for making stringent laws to stop illegal construction in the region.

The prime minister said quality and low-cost housing units will be constructed for refugees of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was told that the AJK government will provide land worth Rs. 5.6 billion rupees for the construction of residences for refugees and in the first phase 1,300 families will be provided houses.

Federal ministers Shaukat Tarin, Fawad Chaudhry, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi Khan, Minister of State Farrukh Habib, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir ministers Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Khawaja Farooq, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority and other senior officials attended the meeting.