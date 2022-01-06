Punjab to Hire Nearly 12,000 People in Education Department

The Education Department of Punjab has decided to hire 11,765 Class-IV employees in all educational institutions all over the province. The move is part of the provincial government’s efforts to efficiently deal with official matters.
In this regard, the Education Department has instructed the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of educational authorities in all districts to initiate the hiring process under the Punjab Contract Policy 2004.
Here is a district-wise breakdown of all the recently announced posts.
|Sr. No.
|District
|No. of Posts
|1.
|Faisalabad
|325
|2.
|Jhang
|154
|3.
|Chiniot
|166
|4.
|Toba Tek Singh
|344
|5.
|Vehari
|967
|6.
|Sialkot
|345
|7.
|Sheikhupura
|148
|8.
|Sargodha
|405
|9.
|Sahiwal
|413
|10.
|Attock
|475
|11.
|Bahawalnagar
|780
|12.
|Dera Ghazi Khan
|36
|13.
|Gujranwala
|474
|14.
|Gujrat
|180
|15.
|Hafizabad
|348
|16.
|Jhelum
|133
|17.
|Kasur
|190
|18.
|Khanewal
|214
|19.
|Khushab
|145
|20.
|Lahore
|28
|21.
|Lodhran
|335
|22.
|Muzaffargarh
|180
|23.
|Mianwali
|216
|24.
|Multan
|340
|25.
|Nankana Sahib
|94
|26.
|Narowal
|264
|27.
|Okara
|223
|28.
|Pakpattan
|275
|29.
|Rahim Yar Khan
|974
|30.
|Rajanpur
|611
|31.
|Rawalpindi
|280
Note that the recruitment process in the mentioned districts will initiate immediately while it will start in the remaining districts after a gap of a few months.
A report published in November last year had revealed that there were more than 100,000 vacant seats for teachers in over 50,000 public sector educational institutions.
To counter the shortage to some extent, the Punjab government had announced to recruit 13,500 teachers on daily wages for a contractual period of one year.