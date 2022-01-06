Advertisement

Punjab to Hire Nearly 12,000 People in Education Department

By Haroon Hayder | Published Jan 6, 2022 | 2:30 pm
The Education Department of Punjab has decided to hire 11,765 Class-IV employees in all educational institutions all over the province. The move is part of the provincial government’s efforts to efficiently deal with official matters.

In this regard, the Education Department has instructed the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of educational authorities in all districts to initiate the hiring process under the Punjab Contract Policy 2004.

Here is a district-wise breakdown of all the recently announced posts.

Sr. No. District No. of Posts
1. Faisalabad 325
2. Jhang 154
3. Chiniot 166
4. Toba Tek Singh 344
5. Vehari 967
6. Sialkot 345
7. Sheikhupura 148
8. Sargodha 405
9. Sahiwal 413
10. Attock 475
11. Bahawalnagar 780
12. Dera Ghazi Khan 36
13. Gujranwala 474
14. Gujrat 180
15. Hafizabad 348
16. Jhelum 133
17. Kasur 190
18. Khanewal 214
19. Khushab 145
20. Lahore 28
21. Lodhran 335
22. Muzaffargarh 180
23. Mianwali 216
24. Multan 340
25. Nankana Sahib 94
26. Narowal 264
27. Okara 223
28. Pakpattan 275
29. Rahim Yar Khan 974
30. Rajanpur 611
31. Rawalpindi 280

 

Note that the recruitment process in the mentioned districts will initiate immediately while it will start in the remaining districts after a gap of a few months.

A report published in November last year had revealed that there were more than 100,000 vacant seats for teachers in over 50,000 public sector educational institutions.

To counter the shortage to some extent, the Punjab government had announced to recruit 13,500 teachers on daily wages for a contractual period of one year.

