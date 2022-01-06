Punjab to Hire Nearly 12,000 People in Education Department

The Education Department of Punjab has decided to hire 11,765 Class-IV employees in all educational institutions all over the province. The move is part of the provincial government’s efforts to efficiently deal with official matters.

In this regard, the Education Department has instructed the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of educational authorities in all districts to initiate the hiring process under the Punjab Contract Policy 2004.

Here is a district-wise breakdown of all the recently announced posts.

Sr. No. District No. of Posts 1. Faisalabad 325 2. Jhang 154 3. Chiniot 166 4. Toba Tek Singh 344 5. Vehari 967 6. Sialkot 345 7. Sheikhupura 148 8. Sargodha 405 9. Sahiwal 413 10. Attock 475 11. Bahawalnagar 780 12. Dera Ghazi Khan 36 13. Gujranwala 474 14. Gujrat 180 15. Hafizabad 348 16. Jhelum 133 17. Kasur 190 18. Khanewal 214 19. Khushab 145 20. Lahore 28 21. Lodhran 335 22. Muzaffargarh 180 23. Mianwali 216 24. Multan 340 25. Nankana Sahib 94 26. Narowal 264 27. Okara 223 28. Pakpattan 275 29. Rahim Yar Khan 974 30. Rajanpur 611 31. Rawalpindi 280

Note that the recruitment process in the mentioned districts will initiate immediately while it will start in the remaining districts after a gap of a few months.

A report published in November last year had revealed that there were more than 100,000 vacant seats for teachers in over 50,000 public sector educational institutions.

To counter the shortage to some extent, the Punjab government had announced to recruit 13,500 teachers on daily wages for a contractual period of one year.