These Are The Top 10 Ugliest Cars of 2021 in Pakistan [Pictures]

For most people, cars are just a means for getting from point A to B. Such people give little to no importance to how a car looks. But for others, they are like an outfit or a fashion statement that defines the personality, taste, and aesthetic sense of the owner. The styling and design of a car are what dictate their buying decision.

There are quite a few decent-looking cars on sale in Pakistan, especially following the addition of Kia, Hyundai, MG, Haval, Changan, DFSK, and a few others (more on those in another article). But there are also some cars currently on sale which very few people would want to be seen driving around in.

It bears mentioning here that this article also intends to draw a line between a car design and styling. The ‘design’ of a car refers to its overall shape and body profile, while the ‘styling’ refers to the extra accessories and trim pieces added to further accentuate that design.

These two warrant largely subjective opinions from different people, however, there are a few cars that are considered to be ugly by a majority of people. The following is a list of the top 10 ugliest cars on sale today:

Note: This list is purely opinion-based and these cars offer decent value to their users. This article is not intended to mock anyone but is only for the amusement of the readers. So, enjoy!

4th Generation Toyota Prius — “Japanese Giant Hornet”

Toyota’s latest design language has been polarizing on the whole, but none of its vehicles has drawn more heat than the latest generation Prius.

The design is a mish-mash of boxy bumpers and a curvy upper body. The sharp lines along the side clash with the overall design of the vehicle, while the overall look is made worse due to the needlessly complex headlight and taillight design. Also, the large overhangs and small tires make the car look slightly disproportionate.

Overall, the Prius is one of the least-preferred vehicles due to its questionable design and styling.

Toyota C-HR — “What Even….!?”

Possibly the most overstyled vehicle in the entire Toyota lineup, the CH-R holds a divisive opinion. While it is an aftermarket-accessorizer’s dream, its styling and design may seem childish to people with a more subdued choice.

The over-stylized bumpers, headlights, taillights, flared fenders, a large rear spoiler, and an SUV-coupe-like body profile take the ‘pretensions of sportiness’ slightly too far. A cleaner styling would have given the CH-R a significant edge over the likes of Honda Vezel, but with the latter being a cheaper and more subdued option, the CH-R becomes a less desired option.

To put it short, it’s hard to appreciate a vehicle that looks like it has been driven off of a cliff and then glued back together by a dyslexic five-year-old. Sorry C-HR owners!

Nissan Juke — “Hey Gnomey! Don’tcha know me?”

With a ‘far too radical’ design, the Nissan Juke remains one of the most disliked cars in the world. Although a good car in terms of performance, comfort, and practicality, the Juke also suffers from the same issues as the Toyota CH-R.

The front-fascia features a strange grille, which is made worse by the odd placement of the huge round headlights and the tiny parking lights above. The puffed-up side profile, the fat rear, and the short stature of the Juke make it look like ‘Happy’ — one of the gnomes from Snow White.

In short (pun intended), it cannot be considered attractive by any stretch.

Toyota Yaris — “Wanna Know How I Got These Scars?”

The Toyota Yaris is another oddball in terms of looks. The headlights, front grille, and the huge bumper grille down below give the front the appearance of ‘Joker’s smile’. The offbeat design continues on the side, as the bulky side profile, accentuated ride height, and small tire size are also in conflict with each other.

The rear has a completely different and subtle look as compared to the noisy front. The marginally longer and straightened-out tail, the elongated taillights, and the smooth bumper design make the rear end of the Yaris look like a baby Corolla.

The person or the team that designed this vehicle seemed to have had severe internal clashes that resulted in its disproportionate look.

Honda BR-V — “I’m Not a Minivan! You’re a Minivan!”

Although a good value crossover in terms of practicality, the BR-V is an aesthetic hodgepodge of lines and creases. It has a straight bonnet, some angular, aggressive headlights with LED DRLs, a signature chrome front grill, a couple of foglights, and a panel that looks like a scuff-plate but is actually just a cosmetic feature.

If the front profile isn’t obvious enough, the side profile will tell you that it is in fact a minivan. The forward sloping belt-line makes the vehicle look as if it is lifted from the back and slammed from the front. The doors to the second-row seats have a strange window design that drops keeps rising backward and then drops in the middle, giving the side profile a crooked look.

Overall, the BR-V is essentially a basic minivan that tries incredibly hard to be an SUV.

United Bravo — “Meh!”

Although the Bravo isn’t too crazy in terms of the design, it isn’t beautiful either.

Its design is incredibly generic, lacking any kind of appeal. On the front, the car has a pair of dual headlamps that look an awful lot like the cheaper iteration of Volkswagen Mk5 Polo headlamps. There are a fairly standard-looking front grille and a standard-looking bumper with optional foglights.

The rest of the vehicle is also incredibly generic in terms of design, which makes it about as noticeable as air on the roads or parking lots across Pakistan.

United Alpha — “Oh Wait! That’s a Chery QQ!”

As pointed out by several experts, the United Alpha is essentially rebadged and facelifted first generation Chery QQ. Apart from the slightly different pairs of headlights and taillights, it is basically the same car that was introduced by Karakoram Motors 16 years ago and then discontinued shortly after because of poor sales.

It has familiar, smooth, and beveled body lines and silhouette as part of a simple and functional overall design. Although the black plastic panels and the questionable headlight and taillight design reduce the ‘clean look’, the United Alpha also suffers from the same issue as its little sibling, that is, being a generic, run-of-the-mill economy car that is hardly noticeable on the road.

The car buyers are already familiar with the Alpha, which would have been helpful if its previous iteration — the Chery QQ was any good. But since the latter was also a Plain-Jane in terms of both, design and value, the Alpha shares the same concerns as its previous incarnation.

BMW 2-Series — “So Nosey!”

BMW has gotten a lot of slack from car lovers around the world, mostly due to their new design language, which is shared by one of their top-sellers in Pakistan — the BMW 2-Series Gran Coupé.

Although the entire body of the car is riddled with non-symmetric lines and creases, the most prominent and disliked styling element is the huge kidney grille on the front that makes it look like the ugly version of Sponge Bob Square Pants.

While from the rear, the car looks like a baby BMW 8-Series Gran Coupé, a simpler design could have benefitted it a lot more.

Suzuki Bolan — “Dabba! Nuff Said!”

What else is there to say about the Suzuki Bolan that hasn’t been said already? It is currently the only vehicle in Pakistan that claims the title of being on sale for over four decades. It is an unapologetically barebones passenger vehicle that can be everything to everyone.

A boxy body with a tall stance and comically small wheels and tires, the Bolan is an instantly recognizable vehicle for any Pakistani in the world. But because it’s such a basic museum piece, there’s not much to say about its design and styling other than it is pure ‘function over form’, and hence, not even remotely good-looking.

Despite that, however, the Bolan’s legendary status and existence are likely to be talked about for many generations in the future.

Dishonorable Mention (Writer’s Pick): 10th Generation Honda Civic — “Oh Wakhra Sawaag Niiii!”

This pick will upset a lot of people, but the fact remains that the 1oth generation Honda Civic is an over-styled vehicle.

The aero-dynamic 4-door coupe-like design is excellent, but it is overshadowed by unnecessary styling elements like fake vents on the front and rear bumpers, sharp lines and creases across every inch, excessive use of plastic trim-pieces, all of which combined, makes Civic the vehicular equivalent of an over-zealous TikToker posing as a Hollywood celebrity.

The Civic wasn’t included in this list because of its sleek and nicely proportioned body design, which makes it distinct from other compact family sedans.