You Can Now Vote for ICC Player of the Year Awards

International Cricket Council (ICC) has opened the voting for fans for the ICC awards 2021. Four Pakistani players including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Fatima Sana are among the nominees for various categories of ICC awards.

Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi are among the four nominees for ICC’s cricketer of the year. Both Rizwan and Shaheen were outstanding for Pakistan in all three formats throughout the year. Rizwan was exceptional in the T20I format as he created history by scoring the most runs in a calendar year while Shaheen finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the Test format and was formidable in limited-overs cricket as well.

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam is among the nominees for ODI cricketer of the year. Babar was exquisite in the 50-over format in 2021. He was Pakistan’s highest scorer in the year and was also among the highest run-scorers in the world despite only playing 6 ODIs in the calendar year.

Young women’s cricketer, Fatima Sana had a breakout year in cricket and she is nominated in the women’s ODI cricketer of the year category. She was the joint-leading wicket-taker in the world in ODIs as she picked up 20 wickets at an average of 24.90 in 13 matches she played in the year.

The fans can vote for their favorite superstars on ICC’s official website. The votes by fans will have a weightage of ten percent while the jury’s votes will count for the rest in determining the winner of each category.

Here’s a summary of all nominations:

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year

Shaheen Afridi

Joe Root

Mohammad Rizwan

Kane Williamson

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year

Lizelle Lee

Tammy Beaumont

Smriti Mandhana

Gaby Lewis

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year

Joe Root

Kyle Jamieson

Dimuth Karunaratne

Ravichandran Ashwin

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

Shakib Al Hasan

Babar Azam

Janneman Malan

Paul Stirling

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

Tammy Beaumont

Lizelle Lee

Hayley Matthews

Fatima Sana

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year

Jos Buttler

Wanindu Hasaranga

Mitchell Marsh

Mohammad Rizwan

ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year