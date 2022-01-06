PSL Social Media Accounts Tease a Major Surprise for Cricket Lovers

The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is just under a month away and the festivities for the T20 tournament are well underway. The cricketing fraternity in Pakistan is eagerly waiting for the official anthem and logo of PSL 7.

Advertisement

The official account of PSL further excited the fans as they posted a cryptic image on various social media platforms. The caption read “What’s up Pakistan?” which intrigued the PSL fans on social media.

The cricketing faithful in the country were quick to respond to the tweet as they believe that either the logo for PSL 7 or the artists for the PSL 7 anthem are set to be announced soon.

Have a look at the post:

ALSO READ Fakhar Responds After Hafeez’s Retirement Speech Turns Into a Meme

The post has already garnered over 3,500 likes and 200 retweets on Twitter while the post on Instagram has over 8,900 likes. The post has certainly intrigued the PSL fans as they desperately wait for the reveal.

PSL 2022 is set to commence from 27 January at National Stadium Karachi as six franchises battle it out to be crowned as PSL champions come 27 February. The mini-draft for the tournament will be held within the next few days as teams fill out their 20-man roster for the mega event.

You can also check the complete PSL 2022 schedule here!