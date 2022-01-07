FBR to Probe Data of 15 Million Citizens as Govt Tightens the Noose Around Tax Evaders

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has revealed that the government has formulated a new strategy to catch tax evaders and take action against them.

According to FBR, a total of 15 million people will be dealt with in stages. FBR said it had approached National Database and Regulations Authority (NADRA) to provide details of individuals, adding that NADRA would start sharing the data in the next week.

FBR has put different groups on its list which contains government officials and relatives of tax evaders.

FBR notified that it would take legal action against those who fail to voluntarily pay and file taxes.

Furthermore, FBR said it would conduct a detailed investigation into people’s bank accounts, foreign travels, and assets. It added that people living luxurious lifestyles or having expensive cars, and even those having heavy expenses were also to be on its radar.