PM For Strict Action Against Urea Hoarders

Strict action will be taken against the people who try to artificially create a shortage of fertilizers, especially urea, as there is no shortage, warned Prime Imran Khan on Friday.

Advertisement

Presiding over a meeting held to review the demand and supply of fertilizers, the Prime Minister said Pakistan produced 25,000 tonnes of urea per day which was sufficient to cater to the country’s demand.

ALSO READ FTO Orders Customs Authorities to Dispose 8,522 Lots of Auctionable Goods and Vehicles

He highlighted the role of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in promoting the agriculture sector. He said the government efforts led to additional earnings of Rs. 882 billion for the farmers, adding that Pakistan had record bumper crops, in the last year, of wheat, sugarcane, cotton, and maize.

“The government is focusing on providing an adequate amount of fertilizers for maximum production of wheat to ensure food security,” stated the premier.

The Prime Minister noted that the availability of fertilizers was important for farmers to have a bumper wheat crop in the next three weeks. He directed the authorities concerned to take all possible steps for efficient management of the urea supply chain for Rabi crops.

ALSO READ PM Imran Terms His Tenure as an Economic Success Story

He ordered the provincial chief secretaries to take effective measures through the district administrations to curb stockpiling, smuggling and procurement through middlemen outside the supply chain.

Advertisement

He directed the authorities concerned to closely work with all the stakeholders, including fertilizer producers, to ensure an adequate supply of urea to the farmers to achieve a record wheat production this year.